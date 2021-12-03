 Skip to main content
Morris Rivers Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Morris Rivers Sr., 75, of 196 Airy Hall Drive, Orangeburg, passed Dec. 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

