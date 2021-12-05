 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morris Rivers Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Morris Rivers Sr.

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Morris Rivers Sr., 75, of 196 Airy Hall Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 6, 2021, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Patrick B. Mellerson, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Rivers will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

He passed Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News