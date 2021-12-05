Morris Rivers Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Morris Rivers Sr., 75, of 196 Airy Hall Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 6, 2021, at Providence AME Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Patrick B. Mellerson, pastor, officiating.

Mr. Rivers will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

He passed Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.