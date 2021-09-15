Morris Mack -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Morris Mack, 56 of Bamberg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete, and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at 169 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.