Morris Mack -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Morris Mack, 56, of Bamberg, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, Neeses.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel Chapel, Neeses.
The family will receive friends at 169 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVIID-19 guidelines when visiting the residence and/or attending the service.
