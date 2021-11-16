ORANGEBURG -- A graveside service for Morris L. “Lincoln Limey” Irving, 60, of 2360 Russell St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with interment to follow. Elder Michael Moorer is presiding.

He passed away Nov. 9 at the Regional Medical Center.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home following COVID-19 guidelines

The family will accept limited guests at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home

