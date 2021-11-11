Morris L. ‘Lincoln Limey’ Irving -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Morris L. “Lincoln Limey” Irving, 60, of 2360 Russell St., passed away Nov. 9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will accept limited guests at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines from 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.