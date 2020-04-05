Morris Jackson Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Morris Jackson, Sr., 87, husband of Janie Lee Pritcher Jackson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be privately held at Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Frank Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery.
A private visitation will be held at Avinger Funeral Home.
Morris was born on February 22, 1933, to the late David and Gussie Scott Jackson. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his two sons, Morris Jackson Jr. and Wayne Jackson; and a twin brother, Roy Jackson.
Morris loved God, fishing, playing the tambourine in church and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, survivors include his son, Samuel (Ashley) Jackson; six grandchildren, Shanda Shuler, Sondra Yocum, Brittany Joplin, Brooke Jackson, Angel LaSalle and Angela Jackson; and nine great-grandchildren; and two siblings. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.