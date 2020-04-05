Morris Jackson Sr. -- Holly Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOLLY HILL -- Morris Jackson, Sr., 87, husband of Janie Lee Pritcher Jackson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be privately held at Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Frank Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery.

A private visitation will be held at Avinger Funeral Home.

Morris was born on February 22, 1933, to the late David and Gussie Scott Jackson. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his two sons, Morris Jackson Jr. and Wayne Jackson; and a twin brother, Roy Jackson.

Morris loved God, fishing, playing the tambourine in church and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, survivors include his son, Samuel (Ashley) Jackson; six grandchildren, Shanda Shuler, Sondra Yocum, Brittany Joplin, Brooke Jackson, Angel LaSalle and Angela Jackson; and nine great-grandchildren; and two siblings. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com

