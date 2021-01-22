Morris Elmore -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Morris Elmore, 73, of 470 Laura St., Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Regional Medical Center Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Britt Cemetery.