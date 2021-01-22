 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morris Elmore -- Bowman
0 comments

Morris Elmore -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Morris Elmore, 73, of 470 Laura St., Bowman, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Regional Medical Center Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Britt Cemetery.

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines with attendance and masks must be worn.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News