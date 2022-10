COPE -- The funeral service for Mr. Morris “Billy Boy” Brown, 76, of Cope, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Good Hope AME Church in Cope.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Brown will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Brown passed away Monday, Oct. 24. Public viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and contact the funeral home.