Morgan Perry Davis Jr. -- Grovetown, Ga.

GROVETOWN, Ga. -- Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born April 21, 1988, and was employed by John Deere.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamburg.

Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives.

Mr. Davis may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.