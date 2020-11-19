 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morgan Perry Davis Jr. -- Grovetown, Ga.
0 comments

Morgan Perry Davis Jr. -- Grovetown, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan Perry Davis Jr.

GROVETOWN, Ga. -- Mr. Morgan Perry Davis Jr. entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Mr. Davis was born April 21, 1988, and was employed by John Deere.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Bamburg.

Survivors are his wife, Kelli Davis; sisters, Walisa Corujo, Lashon Moore; brothers, Maurice Corujo, LeTavious Hemingway; mother-in-law, Karen Jones Lewis; sisters-in-law, Kristen Tate, Devin Hemingway; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godsons and other relatives.

Mr. Davis may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News