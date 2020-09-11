Montye Jean DuBose -- Chrleston

CHARLESTON -- Montye Jean McKenzie DuBose, 81, affectionately known by everybody, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home in Ehrhardt. A private service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park.

Montye was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Bamberg County, daughter of the late James Monroe McKenzie Sr. and Inez Priester McKenzie. She was a 1956 graduate of Ehrhardt High School and attended Farrah's Beauty School. Montye attended the College of Charleston to study computer technology. Her business interests were varied and included working at Belk in Columbia, owning and operating a small business at the Market Street Shops in Charleston, and a pay telephone business, The 3MM Telephone Company. In 1975, Montye entered politics as a Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Charleston County. She also served on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. Montye retired from the Social Security Administration in the early '80s. She was a member of the French Huguenot Church.