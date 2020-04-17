Monroe Dibble -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Mr. Monroe Dibble, 76, of 4286 Bamberg Road, Cordova, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bessie R. Dibble, 4286 Bamberg Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

