Monroe David Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Monroe David Berry, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021. He was the husband of Louise Kemmerlin Berry.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, Neeses. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church.

Monroe was the son of the late John David Berry and Dellene Jeffcoat Berry. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Aiken. He was a member of Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include his wife; son, David Monroe Berry Jr.; two daughters, Tammy Jo Berry Judd (Tim), and Sherri Lynn Berry; brother, Quinn Berry (Kathy); six grandchildren, Charity Faith, William, David III, Lauren, Beth and Ceciley; seven great-grandchildren; and a special sister-in-law, Peggy Halter.

He was predeceased by two brothers, John David Berry and Delmar Olin Berry; and two sisters, Cora Mae Berry Hutto and Jeanette Berry Hawkins.

