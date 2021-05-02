 Skip to main content
Monique Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Monique Williams, 48, of 1996 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg,passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1996 Ellis Ave, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

