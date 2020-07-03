Monique Pringle-Williams -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Monique Pringle-Williams, 45, of St. George passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center. Drive-thru viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 3. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

