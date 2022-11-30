 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monica Lynn Jeffries -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Monica Lynn Jeffries, 57, of Elloree.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

