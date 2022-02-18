Monica D. Dixon -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Monica D. Dixon of 106 Haynes St., St. Matthews, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center in St. Matthews. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Motte. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Please wear masks and exercise social distancing at these services. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.