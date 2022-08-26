 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monette Laverne Fogle -- Neeses

NEESES -- Monette Laverne Fogle, 76, of Neeses, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Mrs. Fogle was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Clarence Laverne Fogle and the late Nellie Axson Fogle.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmie D. Fogle; a son, Jimmy L. (Amanda) Fogle; grandchildren, Mikayla (Jordan) Beason, Natalie Fogle, Jody Lamb and Larry Dean Lamb III, and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Faye (Denny) Garrick; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fogle was predeceased by a daughter, April I. Lamb; a granddaughter, Rebekah Fogle; and a brother, Clarence Monwell Fogle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.

