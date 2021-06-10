Mona Haley Summers == Cameron

CAMERON -- Mona Haley Summers, 84, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron; officiating the service will be her brother, the Rev. Tommie E. Haley. Burial will be in Cameron Memorial Cemetery.

Mona was born in Provencal, La., the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Haley. She met the love of her life, the late Thomas Snelson Summers Sr., in Pasadena, Texas; they were married for 56 years and resided in Cameron. She cared for her community, where she served on Cameron Town Council for 19 years. She was also a longstanding member of Cameron Baptist Church.

Mona was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her time, effort and energy were dedicated to taking care of and spending time with her precious children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She set a strong, fine example and leaves behind her greatest legacy, her loving family; all of whom she adored, as they did her.