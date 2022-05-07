Mitchell 'Mitch' Dell Reynolds -- Greer

GREER -- Mitchell “Mitch” Dell Reynolds, 81, passed away May 3, 2022.

A native of Orangeburg County, son of the late Irvin and Valeria Hagan Reynolds, he was the co-owner of Drew Furniture and a member of Greer First Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Regina Kay Jones Reynolds of the home; three daughters, Michele Inglesby of Greer; Pamela Stephens (Kent) of Murrells Inlet; Lisa Sites of Bonneau; one stepson, Brentton Lindsey (Gracie) of Taylors; one brother, Jerry Reynolds of Charleston; one sister, Vicky Polk (Tommy) of Orangeburg; seven grandchildren, Brandon Stephens, Michaela Taylor, Ashlyn Krall, Madison Macedo, Marley Sites, Savannah Inglesby and Julianna Inglesby; five great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Ryan Polasek.

Mr. Reynolds was predeceased by one stepdaughter, Tarren Lindsey Polasek; and one brother, Dan Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Greer First Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Doug Mize, Mrs. Dottie Bryson, and Dr. Wilson Nelson.

Visitation will be held after the service at the church until noon.

Pallbearers will be Don Coggins, Brandon Stephens, Dan Reynolds, Josh Taylor and Brentton Lindsey.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church, 2020 Vision, 201 W Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29650.

