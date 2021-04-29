Misty Faye Hall Oates -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Misty Faye Hall Oates, 56, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anthony Hughes and the Rev. Billy Hurst will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Hall Jr., Robbie Hall, Jesse Burleson, Justin Burleson, Mike Williams and Karl Davis Jr.

Misty was born on Nov. 15, 1964, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Clyde Hall and Carolyn Shuman Hall. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Misty enjoyed playing on her iPad. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.