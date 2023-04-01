ORANGEBURG -- The service for Miriam Rickenbacker will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, April 1, 2023, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
