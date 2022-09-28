Miriam ‘Mimi’ Beach Vallentine -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Miriam Beach Vallentine, affectionately known to her beloved family and friends as "Mimi," passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, under the loving care of her family as well as hospice care. She was 72.

Mimi had retired from the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services. During her life, she was well known throughout the Walterboro area and was a strong advocate for the education and other needs of special needs children. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Round O. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and the peaceful sounds of the waves at Edisto Beach.

Mimi is predeceased by her father and mother, Norwood and Miriam Beach of Walterboro. She is survived by her two sons, J. Gray Vallentine and his wife Debbie of Moncks Corner, and Jeffrey Norwood Vallentine of Ladson; her daughter, Jennifer Beach Yates and her husband Rory Yates of Collinsville, Virginia; her sister, Pam Harter and her husband Lee Harter; and her two nephews, Austin Harter and Andrew Harter of Bluffton. She leaves behind four grandchildren, John Hunter Vallentine, Matthew Vallentine, Ethan Yates and Jade Yates. Also, she leaves behind very special cousins, Cleveland and Jim Hiott of Round O, Pat Mason, Bill and Wayne Hiott, all of Charleston. Additionally, she leaves behind a wealth of very close family friends, including Phyllis Davis, Lynn Tanner and Vicki Carl.

If you would like in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be given in her honor to Bethlehem Baptist Church of Round O.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. After the service, the family will gather with friends in the fellowship hall for a celebration of Mimi's life.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro, will oversee arrangements.