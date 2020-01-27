SALLEY -- Miriam P. McMichael, 91, of Salley, passed away peacefully as Jesus simply came and walked her spirit home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church, 332 Rocky Grove Road, Salley, with the Rev. John O'Cain officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Mrs. McMichael was born on July 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Alva and Ida Starnes Poole. She was married to the late David Martin McMichael Sr. for 50 years.
Mrs. Miriam is survived by two daughters, Delaine M. (Steve) Davis of Neeses, and Emma P. (Ray) Sandifer of Bamberg; grandchildren, Justin L. (Stephanie) Davis, Jill W. (Bryan) Vaughan, Jeffery F. Williams, and Willie Ray (Molly Kenner) Sandifer; great-grandchildren, Brooke D. (Tanner) Stroud, Austin Davis, Bryson Vaughan, Sawyer Vaughan, Allie Davis, Levi Davis, and Kennedy Sandifer; one precious great-great-grandchild, Tallen Stroud; two sisters, Frances P. Harmon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Alva P. (T.O.) Hoffman of Salley; a sister-in-law, Joyce Poole of South Congaree; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, David M. McMichael Jr.; a grandson, Stephen I. Davis Jr.; and two brothers, Maurice Poole and Alton Poole.
Mrs. Miriam loved Jesus, her family and church family. She found great joy in music, singing hymns, gardening, eating watermelon, drinking sweet tea, her beloved pets and the beauty of nature that surrounded her. She lived a simple life, rich with simple pleasures and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories that will be cherished by many forever.
The family would like to thank everyone at Pruitt Health and Hospice of Bamberg for the loving care of Mrs. Miriam.
Memorials may be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Wheel Chair Ramp Ministry.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North is in charge of arrangements.
