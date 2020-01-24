NORTH -- Miriam M. Stabler, 78, of North, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, before the service at the church.
Funeral services, directed by Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Kimmett Lott and the Rev. Bob Morris are officiating.
Pallbearers will be Randy Stabler, Duke McIver, Randy Fanning, Albert Brisco, Stabler Inabinet and
Lynn Hooker. Honorary pallbearer will be Thomas Chavis
Mrs. Miriam was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Bunch McIver and the late Lucille Ayers McIver. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and was the widow of the late Henry D. Stabler. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom McIver; a daughter, Kathy Lynn Stabler; and a grandson, Joshua McGee.
Survivors include five children, Allison Hinkle of the home, Gale Stabler McGee (Duane) of North, David Hinkle (Natalie) of Neeses, Ann Parker of Swansea and Cathy Couch of Columbia; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Wayne McIver of West Columbia; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nick and Kathryn Stabler; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Dot Driggers.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Maria Krabbe, 51 Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
