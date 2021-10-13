 Skip to main content
Miriam Jamison -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Miriam Jamison, 64, of 1724 Maxwell Place, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Donald Greene officiating. Burial will be in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Oct. 9 at Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

