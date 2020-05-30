Miriam Furtick Rickenbaker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Miriam Furtick Rickenbaker, 83, of St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Congaree Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Fox officiating. The family will receive friends at all other times at her residence.
Miriam was born in St. Matthews, to the late Dick and Sophia C. Furtick. She was a very talented seamstress and worked at Gifts and Fashions before she retired. Miriam was a life-long member of Congaree Baptist Church in St. Matthews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George "Toot" Rickenbaker, and her beloved son, A. Wayne Rickenbaker.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie (Ronnie) Martin of St. Matthews and Melissa (Carolyn Leake) Rickenbaker of York; daughter-in-law, Janet Rickenbaker; three grandchildren, Ellen Rickenbaker, Greg (Rachel) Rickenbaker and Ryan (Nikki) Martin; five great-grands, that were her world, Ali, Riley and Aubrey Rickenbaker, Savannah and Araie Martin; a sister, Elaine (Charlie) Huffman; two brothers, J.C. (Betty) Furtick and Ronnie (Karen) Furtick; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to Congaree Baptist Church, 299 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135; Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648; or a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
