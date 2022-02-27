Miriam D. Lee -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Miriam D. Lee, 60, of 762 Wells Dr., died Feb. 17, 2022, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

The funeral will held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.