 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miriam Cain Carson -- Tpwesville

  • 0

ROWESVILLE -- Miriam Cain Carson, 76, of Rowesville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

A private burial will be held.

Mrs. Carson was born in Spartanburg County to the late Ollie F. Cain and the late Miriam Cantrell Cain. She worked for many years with Shaw Construction.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Kirk (Lee); grandsons, E.J., William and Michael Kirk; two brothers; sister-in-law, Vicki Cain; special friends, Jan Fogle, Kathy Newton and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas at 2101 Sardis Road, N. Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News