Miriam Cain Carson -- Tpwesville

ROWESVILLE -- Miriam Cain Carson, 76, of Rowesville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

A private burial will be held.

Mrs. Carson was born in Spartanburg County to the late Ollie F. Cain and the late Miriam Cantrell Cain. She worked for many years with Shaw Construction.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Kirk (Lee); grandsons, E.J., William and Michael Kirk; two brothers; sister-in-law, Vicki Cain; special friends, Jan Fogle, Kathy Newton and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas at 2101 Sardis Road, N. Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.

