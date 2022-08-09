 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson, 89, of Lloyd St., Orangeburg, passed away Aug. 6, 2022. In Columbia after a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. However, you may contact her daughters Blanche Omoregbee at 803-626-6612 and Denise Anderson 704-641-5270. Friends may also call the funeral home

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

