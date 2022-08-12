Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson, 89, of Lloyd Street, Orangeburg, passed Aug. 6, 2022, in Columbia, after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams, pastor, officiating.

Ms. Johnson will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at the residence. However, you may contact her daughters, Blanche Omoregbee, at 803-626-6612, and Denise Anderson at 704-641-5270. Friends may also call the funeral home.

