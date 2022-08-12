 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson -- Columbia

  • 0
Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson

COLUMBIA -- Miriam Betty Louise Hartwell Johnson, 89, of Lloyd Street, Orangeburg, passed Aug. 6, 2022, in Columbia, after a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams, pastor, officiating.

Ms. Johnson will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting guests at the residence. However, you may contact her daughters, Blanche Omoregbee, at 803-626-6612, and Denise Anderson at 704-641-5270. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News