 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miriam Bate Lauria -- Sebring, Fla.
0 comments

Miriam Bate Lauria -- Sebring, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEBRING, Fla. -- Miriam Bates Lauria, 93, widow of Nicholas G. Lauria, died Saturday, Sept. 5. 2020, at her home in Sebring, Fla. She was the daughter of the late John David and Daisy S. Bates.

She is survived by her daughter, Marisa Lauria; a sister, Shirley B. Seawright; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Vira B. Till and Camilla B. Schriner, and brothers, Earl, Burton, Edwin and Murray Bates.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Two Mile Church cemetery, with the Rev. Walter Pym officiating.

Memorials may be made to Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1066 Bonnett Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News