Miriam Barrett Arant Stevens -- Pinehurst, N.C.

PINEHURST, N.C. -- Miriam Barrett Arant Stevens, age 97, of Pinehurst, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by her nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions should be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

