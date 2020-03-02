Minus Mae Minus -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- The funeral for Mrs. Pearlie Mae Minus, 86, of 731 Wayside Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at New Covenant United Methodist Church, Bowman.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Minus will be placed in the church one hour before the service.
Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
