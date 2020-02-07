{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Minnie Pearl Greene Elmore of 90 Lodge Circle will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Frost Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Elko. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Elmore will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Minnie Elmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments