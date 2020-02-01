{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Minnie Pearl Elmore of 90 Lodge Circle, Blackville, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

