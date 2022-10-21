 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnie Lee Wilson Gervin -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Minnie Lee Wilson Gervin, 91, of Holly Hill, received her wings on Oct. 15, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Greater Target AME Church, with the Rev. Friendly Gasdon, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at church cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Grace Funeral Services chapel in Holly Hill from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Mrs. Gervin will be sadly missed by her devoted daughter, Sylvia Black; one grandson, Lorenza Anthony Black Jr. and granddaughter-in law, Kisha Guess Black; one great-granddaughter, Indiya M. Black; one great-grandson, Jaleel Calhoun; one step-great-grandson, SeKou Aiken; one sister, Marguerite Lewis; one brother, Robert (Betty) Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539). May the work “WE” do speak for us!

