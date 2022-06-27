 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnie Byrd Minnie Byrd Jones-Funchess -- Winston-Salem, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. -- Minnie Byrd Jones-Funchess, 69, of Winston-Salem and formerly of Branchville, died after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Stephens Baptist Church, Branchville, with Dr. Calvin R. Brown officiating. Interment services will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may extend their condolences by calling her daughters, Michele and Kendra Jones, at 803-422-5014.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

