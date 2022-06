WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Minnie Byrd Jones-Funchess, 69, of 249 Farmbrooke Lane, Winston-Salem, and formerly of Branchville, passed after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at at a later date.

Family and friends may extend their condolences by calling her daughters, Michele and Kendra Jones at 803-422-5014.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.