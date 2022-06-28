Minnie Byrd Jones- Funches -- Winston-Salem, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mrs. Minnie Byrd Jones-Funchess passed away.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Stephens Baptist Church, Branchville, with Dr. Calvin R. Brown officiating. Mrs. Funchess will be placed in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service. Interment services will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.
Family and friends may extend their condolences by calling her daughters, Michele and Kendra Jones, at 803-422-5014.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.