 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Minnie Byrd Jones- Funches -- Winston-Salem, N.C.

  • 0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mrs. Minnie Byrd Jones-Funchess passed away.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Stephens Baptist Church, Branchville, with Dr. Calvin R. Brown officiating. Mrs. Funchess will be placed in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service. Interment services will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may extend their condolences by calling her daughters, Michele and Kendra Jones, at 803-422-5014.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News