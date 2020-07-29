Minister Joseph ‘Sonny’ McMichael Jr. -- Orangeburg
Minister Joseph ‘Sonny’ McMichael Jr.

Minister Joseph ‘Sonny' McMichael Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Minister Joseph “Sonny” McMichael Jr., 92, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the St. Mark United Methodist Church East Cemetery in North.

Mr. McMichael passed Sunday, July 27, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

