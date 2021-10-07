Minister Jessie Pou -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Minister Jessie Pou, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Elaine, 139 Mudslide Lane, Orangeburg.

Friends may also call the funeral home.