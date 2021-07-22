Minister Elaine Dingle Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Minister Elaine Dingle Keitt, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.