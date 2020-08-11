You have permission to edit this article.
Mindy Yvette Butler -- Columbia
Mindy Yvette Butler -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Ms. Mindy Butler, 51, of 320 Indigo Springs Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow.

Ms. Butler passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mindy Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

