Mindy Yvette Butler -- Columbia

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Ms. Mindy Butler, 51, of 320 Indigo Springs Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow.