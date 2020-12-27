Mildred Othelia Rourk Zeigler -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Mildred Othelia Rourk Zeigler, 100, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the residence of her daughter.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. Gene Ball and the Rev. Todd Horton officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the social hall.
Burial will be in the Hungerpiller Cemetery, Horse Pond Road, Elloree.
Mrs. Zeigler was born Aug. 19, 1920, in Santee. She was the daughter of the late James Hubert Rourk Sr. and the late Sophia Dukes Rourk. She was the widow of Walter Dwight Zeigler Sr. Mrs. Zeigler was retired from the S.C. Forestry Service as a fire tower operator. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bochette (Robert) of Cameron; two sons, Carl V. Zeigler (Pat), Elloree, and Allie Ray Zeigler (Marcie), Elloree; one sister, Vivian Smith of Alabama; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Walter Dwight Zeigler Jr., and a daughter, Dorothy Crosby.
Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Robert Bochette (Diane) or at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
