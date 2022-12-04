Mildred Kathryn Royals Livingston -- North

NORTH -- Mildred Kathryn Royals Livingston, ”Millie”, age 90, of North, peacefully passed away on Nov. 20, 2022.

Millie was the eldest of five children born to John Nolan Royals and Erolake Harrelson Royals of Red Bluff, on Sept. 15, 1932. A graduate of Loris High School, she furthered her education at Winthrop College, where she received a BS in home economics, specializing in garment construction and tailoring, with a minor in science. Millie was a 30-year veteran of the South Carolina public school system, where she positively impacted many students at Brookland Cayce High School, Eau Claire High School, Columbia High School, North High School and Pelion High School.

Encouraged by friends in 1952, Millie met her husband on a blind date. She married Sidney Alva Livingston on Aug. 15, 1954. Two years later, they started their family while living in Columbia, where they were active members of Bayview Baptist Church. Their union produced three children, Craig, Kathryn and Amy. In 1967, Sid and Millie put down roots on family land in North, where they established a farm and home. They joined the First Baptist Church of North, and Millie served as Sunday-School teacher, sang in the church choir, and participated in the Good News Club. Millie was very active in her community. She enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Nelson-Bass Post 78 and held several offices for the organization. After retiring from teaching, Millie worked for the Census Bureau for ten years helping define her community by gathering beneficial information. In her leisure time she was an avid golfer, shared her love of travel with family and friends, enjoyed square dancing, and was a lifetime learner of holistic healing. Maintaining ties with family and friends, Millie was the glue that held us all together. She was a dedicated Christian, daughter, wife, caregiver, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, neighbor and patriot.

Millie was predeceased by her husband, Sidney Alva Livingston; her parents, John and Erolake Royals; and her siblings, Helen Royals Medlin (Waldo) and Eugene Royals (Shirley). She is survived by her children, Craig Livingston (Angie), Kathryn Livingston, Amy Livingston; her siblings, Margaret Royals and John Royals (Sue); her sister-in-law, Carolyn Livingston Anderson; grandchildren, Christina Livingston Zeigler (Daniel), Tracy Livingston Floyd (Craig), Wesley Livingston, Richard Hulon (Margaret), Jordan Chavis (Jennifer), Hannah Chavis (Victoria), Jessica Cordero (Miguel), Brett Barnhill, and Sadie Phelps; her great-grandchildren, Joshua Zeigler, Abigail Zeigler, Elijah Zeigler, Ember Floyd, Samson Carter, Gracie Hulon, Brantley Griffith, Mae Chavis, Isaac Cordero, Elena Cordero; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the caring staff in ICU at the Regional Medical Center and at Lexington Community Hospice House Agape and all family and friends who assisted with her care at the end of her life.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at First Baptist Church of North, 405 Stafford Ave., North, SC 29112.

Flowers are welcome but also donations to Lexington Community Hospice House Agape.