Mildred Jenkins ‘Toog’ Martin -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services for Mildred Jenkins “Toog” Martin, 82, of 726 Sixty Six Road, Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Smoaks, with Bishop Floyd White, pastor, officiating.

She died Oct. 5 at Pruitt Health in Orangeburg after a brief illness.

She was born March 20, 1940, a daughter of the Rev. Willie Jenkins and Mamie Z. Jenkins. She was a graduate of Richard Carroll High School in Bamberg. She was a member of Lovely Hill Baptist Church, where she served as president of the Young Adult Choir. She was also a member of the Gospelletts. She was united in holy matrimony to the late James Martin Sr.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her sons, James Martin Jr. of the home and Kenneth Martin of Savannah, Georgia; three grandchildren, Joe Patrick Simpson of Branchville, Sophia Johnson and Tyreke Martin, both of Savannah; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Minister Melvina Abraham of Branchville; two brothers, the Rev. W.D. (Orabell) Jenkins of Branchville and Robert (Carolyn) Jenkins of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Frankie L. Jones of Bronx, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements. Visitation was held Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.