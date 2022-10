BRANCHVILLE -- Mildred Jenkins Martin, 82, of 726 Sixty Six Road, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home, Orangeburg, following a short illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Jenkins Family Plot in the Lovely Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Floyd White officiating.

The family will receive friends at the residence and at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.