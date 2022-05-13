Mildred Jackson Warren -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mildred Jackson Warren, widow of James Otto Warren Jr., died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home in Orangeburg.

A funeral, conducted by the Rev. Cynthia Muncie, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday May 14, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, with burial to follow in Williams Cemetery in Williams.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29115 or to Williams Cemetery Fund, PO Box 33, Williams, SC, 29493.

Eddie Mildred Jackson Warren was born Jan. 22, 1930 in Orangeburg, a daughter of Eddie Miller (nee' Dempsey) and Thomas Benjamin Jackson. She graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1947 and received a bachelor of science in public school music from Winthrop College in 1951. On Dec. 22, 1950, she married James Otto Warren Jr. at First Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Warren is best remembered for her music: a lifelong passion. Her introduction to vocal performance began in her early childhood at First Baptist Church and continued throughout most of her adult life. For more than half a century she served as a member of both church choirs and secular choral groups and was in demand as a soprano soloist. She was a past president of the Orangeburg Music Club, an organization in which she held membership for over 60 years. She was chairman of the organizing committee for the Orangeburg Music Club's "Singing Christmas Tree" and served as program director for its entire 11-year run (1978-1988). Mrs. Warren was also a member of the Orangeburg Community Concert Association and the Orangeburg Arts Advisory Council. From 1964-1974, she was a volunteer music instructor and chorus director at Wade Hampton Academy. For her contribution, the school awarded her a Wade Hampton Medal in 1967.

Mrs. Warren was recognized as a leader and avid promoter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After joining the Moultrie Chapter, NSDAR in 1957, she served the organization on local, state and national levels in many capacities. She was regent of Moultrie Chapter, regent of the South Carolina State Society (1988-1991), and a national vice president general (1991-1994). Mrs. Warren was a three-time soloist at DAR Constitution Hall for Continental Congress, the national meeting of NSDAR held annually in Washington, D.C. For her dedication to DAR, she received a Medal of Appreciation at a joint meeting of Orangeburg-area SAR and DAR chapters in October 1989. Other organizations in which Mrs. Warren participated include the Orangeburg Chapter of the Winthrop Daughters, the Orangeburg County Historical Society and the Paul McMichael Chapter 427 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Verdant Gardeners' Club. In 1993, Gov. Carroll Campbell bestowed upon Mrs.Warren the Order of the Palmetto.

She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. James Henning (Millie) Brunson Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Kenneth (Nancy) Davidson, Mr. and Mrs. James Howard (Barbara) Shirer Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Felder Zimmerman (Sara) Evans; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Walker (Catherine Brunson) Ayers, Mr. and Mrs. James Henning (Natalie McDaniel) Brunson III, Kevin Warren Davidson, English Kinsey Davidson, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Daniel (Rebecca Shirer) Gooding, Susan Warren Shirer, Emily Rutledge Shirer, Mr. and Mrs. Kayne Bradley (Kinsey Evans) Shirer, and Mr. and Mrs. William Felder (Anna Marie Wrightenberry) Evans; nine great-grandchildren, Kenneth Walker Ayers Jr., Thomas MacCauley Ayers, Bailey Caroline Brunson, Jackson Bradley Shirer, Harper Kinsey Shirer, Hank Bentley Shirer, Anna Catherine Evans,Worth Felder Evans and William Otto Evans.

In addition to her husband, who died in 2007, and her parents, she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Benjamin (Fannie Farnum) Jackson Jr.

The family would like to express appreciation for the exceptional care provided by Mrs. Warren's caregivers, Frances, Loretta Byerson, Jane Hamilton, Beatrice Tatum, and Kimberly Thompson and to Edisto Home Care & Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.