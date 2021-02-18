Mildred Fields Watts -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Mrs. Mildred Fields Watts, 78, of Orangeburg, wife of the late Mr. Charles Edward Watts, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403.

Mrs. Watts was born Dec. 6, 1942. She is survived by her loving children, Norman (Pamela) Watts, Ayanna Glover (adopted) and Marilou Davis (adopted); grandchildren, Norman Watts and Justin Watts; siblings, Clinton (Elaine) Fields, Juanita Pinckney, Vera Bryant, Gloria Ricoma, Christopher Fields Jr. and Leon Alston; special granddaughter, Britteny Bolds; dedicated friends, Willie (Mary) Jefferies; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Christopher (Eleanor) Fields.

Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the family will not be receiving friends, but condolences may be sent by mail to 2470 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29201. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com.

Professional services are entrusted to The Palmetto Mortuary Inc., 1122 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403 (office: 843-727-1230; fax: 843-724-3528).